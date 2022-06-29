Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

Audio player loading…

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters.

The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.

Now, though, there's a new kid on the block – and it's wrestled the crown from Stranger Things, even it's only for a brief period of time. The Umbrella Academy, another big Netflix original series, returned for its third season on June 22, and it didn't take long for the superhero-style show to topple Stranger Things 4 in Netflix's TV series rankings.

According to the latest data compiled by Netflix's in-house analytics team, The Umbrella Academy season 3 amassed a total of 124.53 million hours viewed in the week running June 20 to June 26. That figure was enough for it to earn the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV show English language list and relegate Stranger Things 4 to second spot.

Stranger Things' latest entry still held its own against The Umbrella Academy's new season – the Duffer brothers-developed show accumulating 76.9 million hours viewed across the same seven day period. For the first time since season 4 volume 1's release, though, such viewing figures weren't enough for it to continue reigning over other TV shows, such as The Lincoln Lawyer and Peaky Blinders season 6.

You did it, guys! You earned top spot – well, for now anyway. (Image credit: Netflix)

Don't expect The Umbrella Academy to dominate the Netflix charts for a number of weeks, though. Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 arrives on the streamer on Friday, July 1. Volume 2 only contains the final two episodes in the show's latest season, but it's sure to be another major hit among Netflix subscribers.

Volume 1 has proven to be immensely popular – its viewing figures are proof of that. And, with the last two entries billed as the darkest, most thrilling, action-packed, and highly emotional episodes in the entire series, season 4 volume 2 should catapult Stranger Things back to the top of Netflix's TV charts.

Sure, The Umbrella Academy season 3 will give as good as it gets in the never-ending battle for the number one spot. But, with July 2022 looking like a lean month for new Netflix TV show releases, Stranger Things is likely to dominate the standings for a few more weeks once season 4 volume 2 arrives.

If you previously missed them, check out our spoiler-free reviews of The Umbrella Academy season 3 and Stranger Things 4. Alternatively, read our Netflix ads explainer to get the lowdown on what to expect when they arrive on the platform.

Analysis: where will Netflix's next big hit come from?

The Sandman is likely to be Netflix's next big TV hit. (Image credit: Netflix)

As we mentioned, July isn't exactly loaded with new shows or the return of fan favorite TV series. Okay, Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 officially arrives on the first day of July but, after that date, there's little in the way to get excited about.

While a number of enticing new Netflix movies are on the way, such as The Gray Man and The Sea Beast, its TV offerings are notably slim by comparison. A couple of intriguing documentary series aside, Netflix's best bets for a big TV hit in July are the Lana Condor-starring Boo, Bitch, plus its live-action take on Capcom's iconic Resident Evil video game series. Not exactly a gripping line-up, is it?

So, what's likely to be Netflix's next major TV success? Right now, it seems Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Sandman, Neil Gaiman's legendary graphic novel series, is the prime candidate. Anticipation levels are high for the TV show's arrival, though it won't land on the streaming service until Friday, August 5.

Unless Resident Evil or Boo, Bitch become unexpected overnight hits for Netflix, or one of the streamer's upcoming documentaries takes off, it appears that Stranger Things 4's stranglehold on the company's TV charts will continue for a while longer.

That's not necessarily a bad thing – Netflix won't be too concerned about its other content struggling to succeed if Stranger Things continues to deliver huge viewing figures. But, given the problems that Netflix has faced in 2022, it still needs to keep pumping out new, interesting films and shows to retain its 222 million-strong global subscriber base. If the likes of Resident Evil and The Sandman fail to draw in audiences, it could be a sticky summer for the streamer.