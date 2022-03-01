Namecheap scraps domain services for customers in Russia following Ukraine invasion

Russian customers given six days notice to find a new domain provider

Namecheap has left its Russian customers searching for a new domain registrar after deciding to terminate its services.

The company asked those using its services in the country to move their top-level domains to other providers by March 6 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As well as its domain service, Russian customers will also be stripped from accessing Namecheap Hosting, EasyWP and its Private Email service.

Namecheap stands with Ukraine 

Those that received the email circulated it on Twitter, which read: “Unfortunately, due to the Russian regime's war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine, we will no longer be providing services to users registered in Russia. 

“While we sympathize that this war may not affect your own views or opinion on the matter, the fact is, your authoritarian government is committing human rights abuses and engaging in war crimes so this is a policy decision we have made and will stand by.”

TechRadar Pro has reached out to Namecheap for further comment on how long the decision will last, but the company is yet to reply.

According to Hacker News, Namecheap’s CEO Richard Kirkendall said the company has not blocked any domains, they just are asking people to move.

“Free speech is one thing but this decision is more about a government that is committing war crimes against innocent people that we want nothing to do with,” he added.

From March 6, all websites that have not been transferred to another provider will resolve to 403 forbidden.

Disgruntled Russian Namecheap customers took to Twitter to express their frustration about the decision with many stating that the six day notice is too short.

Namecheap is not alone as multiple countries across the world have imposed various different sanctions on Russia.

Both Intel and AMD have reportedly suspended chip sales to Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

