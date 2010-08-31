Viewsonic announces UK launch of ViewPad 7

Viewsonic has finally announced its ViewPad 7, its first Android tablet, will be coming to the UK, and revealed some pretty tasty specs.

The tablet, which we brought you news of last week, is set to make its debut at IFA this year, and will be sporting Android 2.2.

It will also have a 3G SIM slot, meaning on the go data use, as well as a VGA front facing camera and 3MP snapper on the rear.

All the specs

The Android tablet will also have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and VoIP internet calling as standard, making it the largest phone we've seen on the market. And the stupidest, if you feel like holding it to your ear.

ViewSonic also promises that the new tablet will have handwritten note-taking capabilities, despite packing a capacitive screen, so we're assuming a special stylus might be included in the package.

The UK price is set to be £350, although we've yet to learn of a UK release date. However, we're expecting review samples in early October, so fingers crossed its not too long after that.

TechRadar will be on hand at IFA to get our hands all over this device, so stay tuned for our in-depth coverage all through the week.