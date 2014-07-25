Oracle unveils dozens of mobile apps for enterprise customers

Just a week after IBM and Apple announced a strategic partnership squarely aimed at the enterprise market, Oracle announced a slew of mobile apps for its JD Edwards portfolio.

A whopping 57 applications will be introduced for the EnterpriseOne range for the App Store and Google Play for Android, for both smartphones and tablets.

Oracle says that this will "enable users to accelerate business execution and help their businesses find new ways to create operational efficiencies".

The apps, which can be downloaded for free, work in tandem with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne v9.1 and cover maintenance, field service, project management, supply chain as well as health and safety management.

Mobile workforce

As pointed out by Computerworld, the target audience are employees operating away from their desks and often directly on the factory floors.

IBM collaborates with SAP and Oracle (across JD Edwards, E-Business Suite and Peoplesoft) on ERP (enterprise resource planning) solutions and as such isn't really viewed as a threat by either following the Apple announcement.

IBM's MobileFirst solutions specialise mostly in making sure mobile works within an enterprise environment rather than trying to provide vertical solutions that would put it at odds with its own partners.

Via Computerworld