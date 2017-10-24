Microsoft unveils giant Xbox One X box for slumber parties in Sydney

Ahead of its November 7 release, Microsoft is building hype for the Xbox One X in Australia by building a two-storey pop-up building in Sydney dubbed the Xbox Stay N’ Play.

This giant box will feature four themed suites upstairs, each showcasing a different game (such as Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Forza Motorsport 7) on the upcoming Xbox One X console (you can pre-order your console from the Microsoft Store directly for $649 ).

As well as being able to play a new game on a new console, you and a friend can book out one of these suites using your Xbox Gamertag and stay the night for a good ol’ fashioned sleepover, taking it all in via a 4K HDR TV and Dolby Atmos headset.

Anticipating the high demand of this slumber party experience, Microsoft has turned the lower floor of the pop-up box into a walk-in lobby where anyone can play the new console between 8am and 8pm.

The pop-up will be located in Pirrama Park, Pyrmont and will be open for fans from Friday November 3 to Sunday November 5. Reservations are already open so be sure to get in quick to book your spot.