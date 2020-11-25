Microsoft may have just leaked more details on its CloudPC service

Some more details have been revealed concerning Microsoft’s mysterious CloudPC service thanks to a recently posted support document. The document provides further confirmation that the service is in development, although few details remain available regarding how it will function.

The document marks the first time that Microsoft has publicly referred to the “CloudPC” service, which previously had only been mentioned via unofficial leaks. Nevertheless, there is quite a bit of unsubstantiated information regarding CloudPC available.

The service is expected to launch sometime in early 2021 and is expected to deliver a Desktop as a Service solution, giving business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience. It will be built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop and will see Microsoft manage the service, meaning that companies won’t have to look after Windows Updates or other maintenance.

Not much to go on

Thanks to Microsoft Azure, it is expected that CloudPC will be more advanced and easier to use than Windows Virtual Desktop and will allow users to remotely access their desktop from any device, including an iPhone or Android device.

So far, we also know that CloudPC initially started life under the codename “Project Deschutes” and will be accessed via cloudpc.microsoft.com – currently, the web address simply leads to a placeholder page. CloudPC will be offered in three configurations: Lite, Standard and Advanced, with each one coming with varying levels of storage and RAM.

For now, Microsoft is being very coy regarding the new service, forcing Windows fans to feed off scraps of information from job postings or support documents posted without much fanfare. It’s unlikely to be long, however, before a formal announcement is made, which should provide us with more information regarding the eagerly anticipated service.

Here's our choice of the best Windows 10 alternatives

Via Windows Latest