I've been a ThinkPad fan since I first got my hands on the now ancient T431s. But for my money, the T14s is still the king of business laptops, especially for hybrid and remote workers. I use mine daily for personal and professional tasks, and it's perfect. And right now, the latest ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is down to $1224 (was $1359) as part of Lenovo's Doorbuster deals.

• Shop all Lenovo Doorbuster deals

ThinkPads have long been my go-to choice of work laptop. The line-up is durable, professionally styled, with the best keyboard typing experience on any laptop I've used. In my experience, the 14-inch laptops hit the sweet spot for business professionals. Not too large, not too small, they're perfectly sized for day-to-day tasks. And the ThinkPad range has plenty of them available, from the ultralight Carbon X1 designed for business travel to the high-performance P14s mobile workstation.

There are plenty of ThinkPad deals on as part of the Memorial Day sales, but to save you endlessly scrolling, the ones below are the ones that grabbed my attention - and you can configure most Lenovo laptops from the page.