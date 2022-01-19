Canon Cinema EOS camera launch – live: follow our analysis as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Canon) Now the important talk of lenses – it doesn't look like Canon is announcing any new Cinema-focused RF lenses, which is a slight shame. Instead, it's talking up the ability to adapt existing EF Cinema lenses using the EF-EOS R adapter. Some RF-mount equivalents of those EF lenses have rumored for quite a while, but the RF-mount certainly has some excellent video options with de-clicked focus and control rings, which are essential for changing your settings quietly. The launch of the EOS R5 C will surely see more Cinema-style lenses launched in the near future, though.

(Image credit: Canon) Ah, that's one thing we've been wondering – the EOS R5 C does get the Multi-Function accessory shoe, first seen on the Canon EOS R3. That's a pretty big bonus over the Canon EOS R5 and means it can power stereo and shotgun microphones without any annoying cables getting in the way.

(Image credit: Canon) The Canon EOS R5 C has very much been introduced as a Cinema camera, so far – but Canon's also talking up its 45MP stills powers and 20fps burst speed powers and autofocus, which will be the same as the EOS R5. There's also an interesting 'photo/video' switch on the top-plate and Canon says that the "familiar design and ergonomics of the EOS R5 and EOS R6 have proven extremely popular with hybrid shooters". The EOS R5 C sees this design "evolve to cater for video creation" and is "our smallest and lightest cinema EOS camera". We're interested to see how that extra bulk from the cooling fans feels in the hand, though.

(Image credit: Canon) Interestingly, Canon is talking up the EOS R5 C's aerial potential when mounted to a drone. It's hard to make out exactly which drone is featured in its video, but unlike Sony, Canon isn't making its own drones (yet). Still, talk of aerial photography and videography is definitely an attempt to counter Sony's impressive progress with its Airpeak platform, which has been custom-built to work with full-frame mirrorless cameras like the Sony A7S III.

(Image credit: Canon) You don't have to shoot 8K to justify getting an EOS R5 C though – its 4K and Full HD video modes are oversampled from the 8K. As Canon says, this should "provide exceptional clarity with low noise". The slo-mo modes sound impressive, too – you can shoot 4K/120p video with audio, so no need to create a separate recording for that. You get also Dual Pixel CMOS AF and EOS iTR AF X tech, which is the same tracking tech seen on the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III.

(Image credit: Canon) Like the EOS R5, the EOS R5 C can shoot 8K/30p raw video internally – that's pretty impressive for such a small camera. But the difference is that the EOS R5 C has active cooling fans (hence the chubbier look), which means no overheating limits. Hooray! It shoots 8K DCI with 12-bit color depth at up to 30 frames per second – and if you hook it up to an external power supply, you can even shoot 8K/60p. Does anyone has a spare 2TB memory card?

(Image credit: Canon) The Canon EOS R5 C is here. Canon says it's designed for "hybrid shooters that primarily shoot video content", as opposed to the Canon EOS R5, which is more aimed at hybrid photographers. It has a full-frame CMOS sensor (the same as the one in the EOS R5) and is designed for shooting weddings, music and even VR (with Canon's new fish-eye lens). It's "our smallest and lightest Cinema camera", says Canon.

Right then, just one minute until kick off – the big question is whether or not we'll see more than one big announcement from Canon? Some Cinema-flavored RF lenses have been rumored for a while, so perhaps they'll arrive alongside Canon's new camera. Let's find out.

In case you're not aware of how to watch Canon's livestream, which is now only ten minutes away, we've embedded it above. You can also tune in by heading over to Canon's official YouTube channel. It's well worth sticking around here, though, as we'll be throwing in our thoughts and analysis as the launch happens – and who knows, maybe will surprise us with a Michael Bay guest appearance.

(Image credit: Canon) A few years after the Canon EOS 5D Mark II landed, the first official Canon Cinema EOS camera launched – the Cinema EOS 300. That camera featured an 8.3MP oversampling sensor, and kicked off a lineup that ultimately led to last year's Canon EOS C70 (above). The EOS C70 was particularly interesting because it was the first Canon Cinema camera to feature the RF mount – the same mount as the one found on its consumer full-frame cameras, like the Canon EOS R5. Just like with Sony, the lines between Cinema and photography are blurring – and that may just give us a hint of what to expect today.

(Image credit: Future) First, a quick primer on Canon's Cinema EOS range. The camera giant's video lineup really started back in 2008 with the Canon EOS 5D Mark II – it might have been a DSLR, but it was the first full-frame model that could shoot 1080p video. That meant it was adopted by filmmakers who enjoyed the look of its full-frame sensor, from a camera that was relatively small and cheap by the standards of pro video cameras. You can see our shot of the 5D Mark II above (yes, we've been reviewing cameras for that long).