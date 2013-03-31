Snooch to the Nooch! Kevin Smith among celebrity Google Glass winners

Clerks director Kevin Smith, television stars Neil Patrick Harris and Alyssa Milano and musicians Soulja Boy and Imogen Heap are among the celebrity names invited to become Google Glass Explorers.

Google is yet to officially announce the results of a competition where Twitter and Google+ users could make their case to become the first 4,000 people to own a pair of its Augmented Reality specs.

However, the company has been publicly inviting the selected candidates through its @ProjectGlass Twitter account and PhD student Andrej Kaparthy has compiled a list of winners using Twitter's API.

Among the celebrity winners, there's also some notables from the tech world with Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley and video game designer Cliff Bleszinski on the list, while former speaker of the US House of Representatives Newt Gingrich also made the cut.

#IfIhadglass

The competition rules required Twitter and Google+ users to outline how they'd use a Google Glass unit (which they still have to pay full price for, by the way) using the #IfIhadglass hashtag.

Silent Bob star Smith, who has 2.3m Twitter followers, entered with: "I'll tell you what I'd do #ifihadglass - I'd document the writing of CLERKS III. Watching writing happen: it'd be both exciting AND boring."

Milano, who is most famous for her role in the TV show Charmed won with: "#IfIHadGlass I'd take all of you on my humanitarian missions with @unicefusa so we can affect positive change together!"

Neil Patrick Harris who plays Barney in How I Met Your Mother won with: "I'd show what it's like to act on the set of HIMYM all day! #ifihadglass"

App ideas

The list isn't just a who's who of the rich, famous and influential. 26 per cent of the folks on Kaparthy's list have less than 100 Twitter followers.

61 per cent have less than 1,000, while just 7 per cent have more than 10,000.

From the 2,318 people included on the list, many were pitching application ideas relating to healthcare, education, the environment, exercise and more. TechCrunch has compiled a cool list of the best ideas.

Via The Verge