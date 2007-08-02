Footy pics from camera to web in 60 seconds

The technology enables pictures of the action to be online in 60 seconds

Photos of Premier League action will be available online within seconds thanks to new technology being rolled out by Press Association (PA) photographers. The ShootLive technology means a picture can be uploaded to the web in as little as 60 seconds after the picture is taken.

The system is set to get its debut at this weekend's Community Shield game between Manchester United and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. ShootLive, says the PA, is a system that delivers 'real time' photography for new media applications and to newspaper picture desks.

The pictures are transmitted directly to PA Photos where an editor selects, edits and captions the best photos. Pictures can be sent directly to an FTP site or an XML feed delivered to an FTP address.

The PA says its customers will have the option of incorporating a ShootLive web gallery in their own sites which can be fed with other data such as statistics and even live commentary.

The software was successfully tested last week to offer the first shots of David Beckham's debut for LA Galaxy against Chelsea at the Home Depot Center, Los Angeles.