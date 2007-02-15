Hackers attack businesses via homes

By  

Net thieves exploit 'weakest link in security'

null
Hackers are looking at the weaker home networks of employees to break into business databases

Hackers are turning their attention to a weak link in bank security - bank executives who work from home.

According to the Guardian , hackers have been systematically attacking the Royal Bank of Scotland by sending keyloggers - software which records keystrokes - in emails to management working from home, in attempts to gain their passwords. These incidents are now being investigated by the Serious and Organised Crime Agency .

The issue remains a growing problem, with more and more people working from home. According to the Equal Opportunities Commission , over 60 per cent of the UK's population want the option of flexible working.

See more news