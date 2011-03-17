New York Times website to roll-out global subscription fees

The New York Times will erect its paywall at the end of March

The New York Times has announced plans to charge users across the globe for access to its website and mobile applications from March 28th.

The 159-year-old newspaper will still let visitors to its website access 20 articles a month and read the site's top stories for free, but after that users will be asked to pay a subscription fee.

It's not cheap either. If you want access to the site it'll be $15 (£9) a month, for the site and a mobile app it'll be $20 (£12), while access to the site and a tablet app will set you back $25 (£15).

Users can get the total package for a whopping $35, that's twenty-one of your fine English pounds. Subscibers to the paper edition will get all of the digital services free of charge.

The NYT is rolling-out the scheme in Canada today, before going live in the UK and across the globe later this month.

Evolution

"Today marks a significant transition for the Times, an important day in our 159-year history of evolution and reinvention," said Arthur Sulzberger, chairman of The New York Times Company.

"Our decision to begin charging for digital access will result in another source of revenue, strengthening our ability to continue to invest in the journalism and digital innovation on which our readers have come to depend."

The New York Times is always shouting from the rooftops about how it boasts the best journalism in the world. Now digital users will have the opportunity to vote with their wallets.