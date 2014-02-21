New MyBroadband website tracks the state of your internet

The Australian government has launched a new website that can be used to track broadband quality and availability in your area.

MyBroadband can provide you with information on download and upload speeds that are available in your area, as well as what broadband is available in their area - ADSL, hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) or fibre - and if there is 3G or 4G connectivity.

Using the website is pretty straightforward. You simply put in your address and it gives you ratings based on what type of broadband and speeds are available in that area.

From reports, it looks like it isn't always accurate, though it pulls its information from data collected from Aussie telcos and works similar to NBN Co's former national broadband network (NBN) tracker.

A report on our internet

Along with the new website, Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull also released the full results of the Broadband Availability and Quality Report by the Department of Communications.

Commissioned by Turnbull, the report was undertaken late last year with the aim to help better prepare for the NBN roll out.

NBN Co has been asked by the government to use both the MyBroadband website and the availability and quality report to help "prioritise construction work in underserved areas of the country".