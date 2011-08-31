Gizmodo UK to be launched by Future

The iPhone - just one of Giz's headlining exclusives

TechRadar's publisher Future has announced that it is bringing the famous Gizmodo brand to the UK.

Gizmodo UK will be a stablemate to TechRadar and T3.com when it launches in the Autumn, taking Future's technology footprint to over four million monthly UK consumers.

The site will be run by editor Kat Hannaford – formerly of T3 and a contributor to Gizmodo US.

Nial Ferguson, Group Publishing Director of Future's Technology Division says: "We are very excited about bringing Gizmodo to the UK.

"It is a hugely influential brand and one that we are proud to have within our market-leading portfolio.

"Gizmodo UK allows us to speak to a completely new set of tech consumers and to offer our commercial partners even more exciting opportunities."

Perfect partner

Gaby Darbyshire, COO of Gawker Media, says: "Future is the perfect partner to run Gizmodo in the UK.

"They are experts in all things tech and understand the unique voice of Gizmodo. We are delighted that Kat, an old Gizmodo hand, will be running the site and look forward to working with the Future team."

Mark Wood, CEO of Future UK, adds: "This partnership between Future and Gawker Media is another example of our commitment to delivering best in class, must-read content in the digital space.

"After becoming the first magazine publisher to be named by the Association of Online Publishers as Consumer Digital Publisher of the year early in the summer, this deal reaffirms our intention to continue accelerating digital growth within our business."

So, welcome to Future towers Gizmodo!