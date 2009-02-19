Gabriel-backed 'The Filter' seeking to expand

The Filter, a 'personalised entertainment discovery engine' backed by internet music evangelist Peter Gabriel, is seeking to expand after securing $1.2 million in investment.

Developed by British software house Exabre, The Filter started out as a freely downloadable music recommendation application which could create playlists but has apparently evolved into 'a consumer website, offering users a personalised digital entertainment experience covering music, movies and web video.'

The latest round of investment has provided a major boon for the company, which former Genesis front-man Gabriel believes has massive potential in the digital era.

Innovative

"The amount of digital content available in the world continues to grow exponentially, and we all believe The Filter is still the most effective and innovative means of getting to what you want, for both consumer and businesses," said Gabriel

"I am especially pleased to see some of the progress that has been made on the new interfaces, and have been very happy to invest further in The Filter."

Refinements

CEO David Maher Roberts explains that the extra investment will be used to refine the filtering system even further as well as 'increase the number of businesses that will benefit from our services and expertise in Europe and the US.'

"We have had decent success with partnerships both sides of the Atlantic because our technology works for all media types, delivers measurable results, and is dead easy to implement," adds Maher Roberts.

"The team and I are proud of what has been achieved to date and we are especially proud of having attracted new investors whilst enjoying the continued support of long term investors Peter Gabriel and Eden Ventures. We are in a good position to have a big 2009."