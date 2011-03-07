Estate agents to use broadband speeds to sell homes

Rightmove soon to list broadband speeds on all of its properties for sale or to rent in the UK

UK estate agency website Rightmove could soon be detailing broadband speeds on all homes listed on its site.

Sources say that Rightmove is set to announce a new partnership with BT this week to list the internet connection speeds of over a million homes listed on its site for sale or rent in the UK, which equates to around 90 per cent of British homes currently on the market.

Garage or broadband?

After all, who really cares about a garage, a spare single bedroom or an outdoor utility room if you can get hold of 100Mbps broadband?!

One Rightmove source told The Telegraph: "Broadband is becoming one of the most, if not the most, important considerations for prospective buyers.

"Many people fall in love with a home only to find out it can only get really slow internet. By listing broadband speed with all the other property details buyers will be able to weed out homes that don't have high-speed access."

A spokesman for Rightmove added: "As a leading UK website services like superfast broadband obviously interest us and we have recently looked into how it can benefit us, although we are not currently in any form of partnership with BT."

Via The Telegraph