Intel Core i9-9900T spotted on auction as a low-power, octa-core CPU

Intel recently expanded its Coffee Lake Refresh processor lineup with integrated graphics-lacking F-series chips, and it seems to have plans for new low-power chips as well.

A mysterious Intel Core i9-9900T has appeared on Yahoo Auctions , and it seems to be a cut-down, 35W version of the original, 95W Intel Core i9-9900K . According to specifications shared on the listing, the Intel Core i9-9900T will still feature identical 8-core and 16-thread as the original CPU, but with severely cut down clock speeds.

Whereas the original Intel Core i9-9900K started at a 3.6GHz base clock and maxed out at 5.0GHz on one to two cores, the 9900T will supposedly run between 1.7GHz and 3.8GHz.

Bringing Core i9 power to all-in-one PCs?

While it isn’t surprising that Intel would introduce low-power versions of its existing chips, we would be surprised if the chipmaker would roll out T-series version of its Core i9 part, and with these major downgrades in frequency as well.

T-series CPUs are often reserved for all-in-one and miniature PC systems. So, perhaps by limiting the 9900T by so much, Intel wants to say it has a Core i9 part in such a compact PC without running into the same overheating issues as the Core i9-powered MacBook Pro .

Of course, before the chipmaker can make any claims, these T-series processors have to be officially announced. We’ll be on the lookout for such an announcement or any new CPU developments, so stay tuned.

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors are just around the bend