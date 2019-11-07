Huawei Mate 30 Pro confirmed for Aussie release – but still won't have Google apps

It was confirmed for local release back in September, but now we finally have an Australian release date and pricing information for Huawei's latest flagship, the Mate 30 Pro.

Available in Australia from November 21, 2019, Huawei's Mate 30 Pro has been priced at AU$1,599 – a surprisingly high cost for a phone that lacks access to Google Play store apps.

While the Mate 30 Pro may be lacking in the Google apps department, it does run Android 10, albeit with Huawei's own EMUI 10 overlay. Of course, without Google Play store access, users will have to settle for Huawei's limited AppGallery store or sideload apps at their own risk.

That said, there's no denying the phone's photographic prowess – Huawei's new flagship boasts a quad-Leica camera setup on its rear with dual 40MP sensors (wide + ultrawide), an 8MP telephoto lens and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth sensor. On the front, it's got a 32MP wide camera for selfies and yet another 3D ToF sensor.

If that sounds up your alley, you can register your interest on the Huawei Promotions site for your chance to be one of the first 200 Aussies to own the Mate 30 Pro and also win a pair of bonus FreeBuds 3 (valued at AU$299).

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be available to purchase from November 21 at the Huawei Authorised Experience Store, as well as Mobileciti and select HappyTel stores.