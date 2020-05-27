How to watch Agents of SHIELD season 7 online from anywhere

One of the best-loved Marvel shows of all-time is entering its final run this summer, having first hit TV screens all the way back in 2013. It's a pretty momentous television event for fans of comic book shows and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in particular, as it's the first-ever MCU spin-off series - so here's how to watch Agents of SHIELD season 7 online and stream the Marvel show from anywhere in the world.

Agents of SHIELD season 7 cheat sheet Marvel's Agents of SHIELD season 7 premieres at 10pm ET/PT in the US on ABC. This means it can also be easily streamed on Hulu, which offers a free trial of the Hulu + Live TV package you need to watch it without cable. Recent episodes are also usually available to stream after they air on Hulu.

Spoiler alert: if you're not fully up-to-date with Agents of SHIELD - so having finished season 6 - you may find some unwanted surprises below. Please bear this in mind and scroll down for specific guides to watching Agents of Shield online.

Season 7 picks up where season 6 left off, after a dramatic finale saw Quake, Mack, May and Yo-Yo narrowly thwart Izel - although May (Ming-Na Wen) suffered serious injuries in the showdown that could still be life-threatening.

And in something of a preview for season 7, Fitz, Simmons and Enoch teamed up against the Chronicoms - who will feature as the main villains of the final series and want to colonize Earth after their home planet was destroyed.

The show once again stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, albeit a LMD (life model decoy) version of the dead human character - and there are even rumors that Captain America could feature. That's because the final run of the show time travels back to the 1930s, which perfectly fits with the timeline of one Steve Rogers

So let's cut to the chase - here's how to watch Agent of SHIELD season 7 online and stream every episode no matter where you are right now.

How to watch Agents of SHIELD from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch Marvel's Agents of SHIELD season 7 online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. Yes, we're aware that most of us aren't going anywhere in the near future, but global travel will one day resume and, god forbid, you may even be stuck abroad during these difficult times.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch all your favorite shows no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Agents of SHIELD season 7 online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Agents of SHIELD online in the US

Agents of SHIELD is being aired Wednesday nights from May 27 on ABC - at 10pm ET/PT. If you don't have access to ABC by way of a cable package, know that it can be watched live via Hulu in large parts of the US - plus, a FREE 1-week trial means you can watch for free while deciding if it's the right streaming service for you. As before, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Agents of SHIELD and access all the content you pay for just as if you were at home.

How to watch Agents of SHIELD season 7 online in the UK for FREE

Good news and bad news for Agents of SHIELD fans in the UK - it's available to watch for free on Channel 4 offshoot E4, but not just yet. There's no official release date, but based on past experience and season six in particular, we'd expect it to follow a few weeks behind the US. When it comes, E4 is available to watch for free, provided you've got a valid UK TV license, so there's a silver lining of sorts for your patience. We'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more. In the meantime, if you're currently staying in the UK from a country where Agents of SHIELD season 7 will be airing right away, then you can just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Agents of SHIELD season 7 in Canada

Canadians are in luck when it comes to watching Agents of SHIELD season 7, as it airs in sync with the US on Wednesday nights at 10pm ET/PT. That means you can easily stream it by using the CTV app. Away from Canada right now? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.