Ayn's new gaming handheld looks like a PSP, and it might just fill the hole in your heart left by Sony's best portable

Ayn Technologies’ previous handheld, the Ayn Odin 2 , is an excellent Android portable with great performance and control. It earned five out of five stars in our review and set itself up as one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the current market. Now, Ayn Technologies has revealed its next handheld, which is a new version and a departure from the Odin 2.

There aren’t too many details on the upcoming portable, but we do know some specs right now, thanks to a report from Notebookcheck . First, the system will only weigh 320g, which is about 31% lighter than the Odin 2 at 420g and 9% lighter than its competition, the Ayaneo Pocket S at 350g.

It’s also been confirmed to have a mini-LED screen delivering 1,100 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 155% sRGB color gamut. The Odin 2 has also been confirmed to not run Windows, which most likely means it will run Android as the OS, but Ayn isn't offering a confirmation at this time.

This portable might continue the PSP’s legacy

Ayn’s latest handheld is filling an important niche in the handheld market, one left behind by Sony’s PSP, which is easily the tech giant’s best portable. It was a monster in sales, reaching 80.79 million units sold globally, with the highest sold title under it being Monster Hunter Portable 3rd (4.6 million units).

Additionally, it can’t be a coincidence that this new portable from Ayn looks incredibly similar to the PSP and that it’ll most likely target those who want to play smaller-scale titles as well as solid emulation options for those interested in retro games. Though we don’t know for sure, it’s easy to assume that’s the idea when looking at the Odin 2 and how it hits a mix of that audience and those wanting to play the best PC games .

However, this upcoming model is smaller, meaning that performance might take a hit. But if people can play indie titles as well as AA and emulated retro games – and for a much more reasonable price than other PC gaming handhelds – it could end up being a huge hit with those wanting that niche filled. Especially those who were expecting the PS Vita to continue that legacy but ultimately failed.

