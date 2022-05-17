Google extends deadline for migration to its new-look website builder

Audio player loading…

Google has once again shifted the deadline for its Google Sites migration from June 1, 2022 to the end of the year.

The company first announced its plans to replace classic Google Sites with an all-new offering back in 2017, telling users they had until December 1, 2021 to move to the new website builder .

Although this is now the third time the not-so hard deadline has shifted , Google says it will have no impact on the transition for users with personal Google accounts.

Converting classic Google Sites builder

The new timeline means that from December 1 2022, users will no longer be able to edit any remaining classic Google Sites in the domain they own, and one month after that, classic Sites will no longer be viewable unless they are converted to the new offering.

After January 1 2023, Google will replace any remaining classic builds with a Takeout archive and will attempt to convert each classic Site to the new build. After migration, all classic Sites will no longer be available.

“To ensure a smooth transition and access to new Sites functionalities, end users and admins are encouraged to use the Classic Sites Manager to complete migration and convert individual classic Sites to new Google Sites before December 1, 2022,” Google said in a recent blog post .

“Review your domain’s settings prior to January 1, 2023 to ensure a successful migration, and you will be notified once all the sites on your domain have been migrated.”

Google estimates the migration process could take multiple months for each domain making the move, depending on the number and complexity of each website.

TechRadar Pro has reached out to Google for clarity on why the deadline has shifted three times since the migration project was first announced.