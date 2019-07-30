Google and VMware sign cloud migration deal

Google has announced a new partnership with VMware to make it easier for enterprise customers to run their VMware workloads on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud will now support VMware's system for deploying and running hybrid clouds called VMware Cloud Foundation thanks to a solution that was actually developed by CloudSimple and not by either of the two companies.

However, Google will offer first-line support as it works together with CloudSimple to ensure that customers can utilize the new solution.

Ideally Google would prefer for enterprises to move to containers and utilize its own Anthos hybrid cloud service but most large companies are currently using VMware. These businesses may want to move those workloads to a public cloud but they aren't ready to move away from a tool they're familiar with and have used for quite some time.

Google and VMware

In its announcement, Google noted how enterprise customers have asked it to provide broad support for VMware and now with Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple, they will be able to run VMware vSphere-based workloads in GCP.

The new solution will even offer support for the full VMware stack which also includes vCenter, vSAN and NSX-T.

Chief operating officer for customer operations at VMware, Sanjay Poonen explained how the partnership between the two companies will benefit their mutual customers, saying:

“Our partnership with Google Cloud has always been about addressing customers’ needs, and we’re excited to extend the partnership to enable our mutual customers to run VMware workloads on VMware Cloud Foundation in Google Cloud Platform. With VMware on Google Cloud Platform, customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity and investment protection of VMware tools and training as they execute on their cloud strategies, and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment.”

Via TechCrunch