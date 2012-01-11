Razer's Project Fiona is a PC gaming tablet

Razer has announced its latest concept idea, with Project Fiona bringing a gaming tablet with an Intel Core i7 and bundled Hydra-style controllers to the hypothetical table.

Given that its Switchblade got us all hot under the collar last year but has yet to make an appearance, we're holding off on getting too excited by Project Fiona despite a suggestion that it could actually appear in the wild this year.

You can check out our video of Project Fiona from Vegas below:

But the use of the Hydra controllers connected up to a PC gaming tablet certainly appeals – especially with some impressive suggested specs.

Intel Core i7

They include an Intel Core i7 processor – presumably the one being sported by the mass of Ultrabooks – and a 1280x800 display.

There are also magnetometer and accelerometers thrown in to take advantage of its mobility.

The dual-joysticks put us in mind of the upcoming PS Vita, although the PC gaming aspect has us dreaming of Skyrim on the go.

"Adapted from a full featured PC gamepad, Project Fiona's integrated dual controllers coupled with its advanced multi-touch screen are designed to make complex game navigation ergonomic and intuitive without compromising on the portability of the tablet," states Razer.

"You'll be able to carry out headshots and command troops in-game with ease. This first-of-its-kind PC gaming tablet with integrated dual controllers is definitely not for playing casual games about unhappy birds or zombie-killing flora."

So, okay, maybe we are a little excited – especially if the mooted £600 price tag proves to be accurate…