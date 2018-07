A 25-year-old man is to appear in court in the US for apparently beating his daughter to death for interrupting an Xbox game he was playing.

Tyrone Spellman - also known as Anwar Salahuddin - allegedly punched his 17-month old daughter Alayiah in the face after she knocked the console over, reports NBC10.

Spellman - who faces a murder charge - has apparently left a note on the front door of his Philadelphia home which asks for people not to judge him as he would not hurt a child.