Xbox 720 and PS4 will suit new Unreal Engine, says Epic

The vice president of Epic Games thinks that new hardware should be made by Sony and Microsoft to push the company's new DX11 Unreal Engine to its limits.

Speaking to industry mag Develop, Rein said that the new graphics engine justifies the need for next-gen consoles like the Xbox One and the PS4.

"The DX11 demo itself, that's our love letter to hardware manufacturers," said Rein.

"We're able to give people another road map. If companies are building new consoles - and, who knows, I mean Apple just released an iPad that's nine times the power of its predecessor."

Next-gen consoles

Rein explained to Develop that its DX11 demo – which was shown at GDC last month – is so good that can't build a PC good enough to run it.

"That demo we've shown is aimed at the game console makers. We're telling them that this is the big leap that we think justifies that new piece of hardware you're going to build, and we're telling them that this is what we need next-gen consoles to be capable of, because we can't build a more powerful PC than the one that's running the DX11 demo!"

Via CVG