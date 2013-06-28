Unity engine gives indies a way onto Xbox One

Microsoft shows some Unity with Minecraft and other indie games

Microsoft has responded to concerns about the accessibility of Xbox One to indie developers by announcing a partnership with the multiplatform Unity engine.

In a joint announcement at the Microsft Build Conference 2013 this week, Microsoft and Unity Technologies said that the engine will also be available for Windows 8 and

Windows Phone 8

.

Unity said that it will develop tools for Xbox One and support features such as Smart Glass, enhanced Kinect gestures, multiplayer matchmaking and the cloud.

David Helgason, CEO of Unity Technologies, said: "Our vision is to democratise game development and provide opportunity for all developers, from individuals to massive teams."

Xbox rise

Helgason's comments will be welcome news to indie developers who have felt shunned by Microsoft in recent years and believe it has locked down its OS.

Markus "Notch" Persson, creator of Minecraft, accused Microsoft of becoming less "open", and Sony attempted to woo him with a Golden PSone. With Minecraft one of the highest-selling and most played games on Xbox 360, it's no surprise Microsoft wants to keep him onside.

Via Engadget