Microsoft announces Xbox One FIFA 15 and Call of Duty bundles

Gamescom 2014 has kicked off and Microsoft has just announced a FIFA 15 Xbox One bundle, which will be available in Europe from September 25. The bundle will come priced at £349 and include a Kinect-less console.

Microsoft also confirmed that the game's Ultimate Team Legends feature will remain exclusive to its console, and will add some new names to the roster.

That wasn't all for the bundles, however. A special Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare bundle was also confirmed to be releasing alongside the game this November and priced at £429.99/$499. It'll come with a specially-designed console and a 1TB hard drive - double the storage of standard models.

There was also some time put aside for indie titles (yes friends, Goat Simulator is coming to Xbox One), with a slightly closer look at Space Engineers and TechRadar favourite Superhot, the FPS in which time only moves when you do.

Oh, and in a serious blow to the PS4, Microsoft just confirmed that Rise of the Tomb Raider will be an Xbox One exclusive. It'll be out at the end of 2015.