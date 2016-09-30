11 best racing games on PC to strap yourself into

Update: Forza Horizon 3 has newly topped our list of the best racing games you can play on PC. Continue on to find out why!

Few genres manage to unite people from all walks of life like a good racing game. Whether your preference is for outlandish fun or intense realism, the vast collection of racing titles available for PC is sure to offer something that gets your pulse racing and your cheeks aching.

In 2016 the list of racing games is seemingly endless - every single genre of motor racing is covered in some capacity. Fortunately for you, we've managed to narrow down the selection and pick out some of the best PC racing games out there today.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article