DJI announces huge triple launch – will we see the DJI Action 2 and DJI Mavic 3 Pro?

DJI has taken the unprecedented step of announcing three separate launch events for new products over the next month. This means a generous helping of new tech is en route from the drone king, but what could the three launches be for?

The 'Good things come in threes' event teaser (above), which has just been published on DJI's Twitter page, is the one of the first times we've seen a major tech company announce three separate events (on October 20, October 27 and November 5) simultaneously. And it's set the rumor mill spinning like a yo-yo.

Based on the latest rumors, we can be fairly confident about what two of three events will be for. Recent speculation from the likes of DroneXL has pinpointed October 27 as the launch date for the DJI Action 2 – and given the action camera is expected to be modular, it's fair to assume those pins in the teaser's central logo are from the Action 2.

The most exciting event of the three, though, is likely to be the one on November 5. We've seen growing leaks for the much-anticipated DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone, including a pretty clear photo, with speculation suggesting it will officially land in November.

The previous date we've seen mooted for the Mavic 3 Pro is November 15, but the DJI leaker Jasper Ellens claims the battery logo in DJI's new teaser is for the drone's new battery – which means there's a possibility it will finally land on November 5, a little earlier than expected.

But it's that first DJI event, on October 20th, that is the most mysterious of the three. Showing a 'record' symbol, it's clearly for a product that's capable of video shooting, but that doesn't narrow things down too much in DJI's lineup.

We've recently seen launches for the DJI OM 5 smartphone gimbal and DJI Pocket 2, so it's too soon for successors to those. But the launch could either be for a product related to those lines – or perhaps, at the other end of the scale, for a more professional DJI camera, like the one we saw leaked by regular DJI leaker @OsitaLV in August.

Either way, we're in for a real treat when it comes to new DJI products over the next month – so if you've been planning to buy a drone, action camera or video-shooting product from Chinese drone king, we'd hold fire until it becomes clear exactly what we're going to see on those three dates.

Analysis: DJI is planning an explosive end to the year

(Image credit: Future / DJI)

Given this year has largely been one of postponements and delays to tech products, it's good see DJI defy the gloom and announce three new launches in one social media post – which is something we've rarely seen before.

The question now is whether or not the products will live up to the hype it's created with this bold move. Based on the latest rumors, and DJI's recent track record, we'd say there's a good chance it will.

The most likely arrival is the heavily-rumored DJI Action 2 – we recently saw what appears to be its manual leaked online, while its official packaging was spotted in a YouTube video that has since been edited. With rumors predicting an October 27 arrival for the action camera before today's official teaser landed, it looks likely that it will arrive on that date.

The big question is whether or not the DJI Mavic 3 Pro will land on one of the other two dates. Speculation about DJI's next flagship folding drone has been growing recently, and traditionally reliable DJI leakers – including @OsitaLV and @JasperEllens – are confident that it's coming soon.

The latter thinks the battery icon in the teaser, for the November 5 launch, is from the DJI Mavic 3 Pro. And a recent post from @OsitaLV, highlighting a leak from @GAtamer, revealed what what is apparently the drone's new battery – which does indeed match the logo in DJI's Twitter teaser. Still, while the Mavic 3 Pro's arrival does now look likely, that November 5 date is earlier than previous speculation suggested.

The real mystery is that first event for a new video product on October 20, but we'll bring you all of the official news from this exciting run of three DJI launches as soon as it lands.