Telstra wants to simplify smart home setup with new products and plans

With smart home devices constantly increasing in popularity, Telstra has opted to join the digital home revolution by announcing a new platform focusing on smart security, energy, automation and more.

Working in conjunction with the leading global smart home solutions provider, Icontrol Networks, Telstra is looking to "build a simple, flexible platform that will work across multiple devices and operating systems to deliver a single solution for the home," said John Chambers, Executive Director Home and Premium Services.

This all-in-one solution is being prepared for a late 2016 launch, and is being designed to support a huge range of Internet of Things products.

Home is where the smart is

Telstra Smart Home will encompass two packages: the 'Watch and Monitor' option will let people keep an eye on their homes with cameras, sensors and alerts, while the 'Automation and Energy' option will allow customers to tailor their own energy consumption with smart power plugs and motion sensors.

Right now, Telstra is focused on what its customers want out of smart home integration, with Chambers stating that the company is "keeping an eye on the future so that we can integrate with emerging technologies and services, such as in-home health care, dynamic energy management and entertainment."

If you live in Melbourne and are curious about what the telco has up its sleeve, you can check out Telstra Smart Home's first public display at the Technology and Gadget Expo happening this weekend at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Alternatively, you can also check out the Telstra Smart Home introduction video below.