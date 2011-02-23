Buffalo unveils new USB 3.0 multi-drives

Buffalo Technology has announced two new USB 3.0 drives – the DriveStation Duo and the DriveStation Quad.

The two new multi-drives are billed as "high performance, multimedia external hard drives designed for demanding users."

To that end they offer up faster transfer rates through the SuperSpeed USB and high capacity – including 2TB, 4TB and 6TB.

RAID

"The DriveStation Duo is available in 2TB, 4TB and 6TB capacities," states Buffalo's release.

"It is a two-drive, two-bay RAID enabled drive with RAID 0 for performance and RAID 1 for redundant storage.

"The DriveStation Quad is a four-drive, four-bay RAID enabled drive with RAID 0 for performance and RAID 5 or 10 for redundant storage.

"Currently offered in 4TB and 8TB, the DriveStation Quad will also be available in 12TB later this year. "