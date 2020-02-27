Casio's new G-Shock watch comes with a heart rate monitor and smarts to rival Garmin

Casio has announced that it’s launching a new G-Shock watch that is arguably its most smartwatch-like option from the popular rugged range.

The GBD-H1000 is available in four models giving you a pick of black/white, all black, red and black/red color options.

All of those shock-resistant models feature the same specs with the headline features being the inclusion of an optical heart rate sensor and built-in GPS.

There’s also further support for GLONASS and MICHIBIKI satellite systems giving you move comprehensive navigation support wherever you’re rocking your G-Shock on the planet.

Additional sensors include a compass, pressure, thermo and an accelerometer to offer basic step tracking. At the heart of the watch is an LCD screen, though unlike Casio’s Pro Trek smartwatch range this will not be showing off Wear OS as this doesn’t run on Google’s smartwatch operating system.

It does use Bluetooth to pair to Casio’s own dedicated app, where you can review tracking data history like places traveled and dig into fitness tracker insights.

Other features include training insights to view information like VO2max and optimal recovery time based on logged workout sessions. There’s enough space for up to 100 runs and you’ll be able to see real-time metrics like distance, speed and pace when you’re on the move.

You’re also getting the ability to view world time zones, a stopwatch, alarm and a countdown timer if you want to keep your sports tracking basic.

In terms of battery life, Casio states that you can expect up to 14 hours when using GPS and heart rate monitoring. When you’re not, it can manage a year. There’s a USB charging port to power it up and solar charging to top things up when you’re out in the sun.

All four of the Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 models will be landing in April 2020. There’s no details on pricing, but we imagine it might be pricier than your standard G-Shock.