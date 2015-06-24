Tesla makes charging to your destination safer across Australia

California-based automotive and energy storage company Tesla Motors has announced that its Destination Charging Program has been kicked-off in Australia, with over 10 sites already up and running, and a host of future sites still to come.

Tesla's High Power Wall Units have been placed at each location, allowing Model S electric car owners to recharge after long trips.

Each location has been selected based on the places that Model S owners tend to frequent for longer stops.

Wheezin' the juice

Locations mostly consist of hotels such as Park Hyatt Sydney, The Darling, Hotel Realm Canberra, The Observatory in Port Macquarie and Rundells Alpine Lodge Dinner Plain.

Premium parking spots outfitted with charging stations can also be found at Westfield Chatswood and Chadstone shopping centres.

Tesla has also announced that it's partnered with Secure Parking to provide "safe and affordable" locations for Model S owners to park and charge their cars across Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.