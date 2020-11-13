Binge's streaming app has finally landed on Samsung TVs

The Binge streaming service has taken some massive steps towards compatibility and accessibility today, announcing the delivery of two long sought-after requests from users.

Firstly, Binge's app has finally landed on all 2017-2020 Samsung TVs, meaning owners of supported models are now able to stream the service on their big screens without the need for an additional Chromecast or Apple TV device.

Until now, only select televisions running on the Android TV platform were able to stream the Binge app natively. TV wwners of other brands, such as LG and Hisense, will unfortunately have to keep waiting for the time being.

As for the other long-awaited feature, Binge has announced the debut of Closed Captions on its service, which will surely be cause for for celebration for those who are hearing impaired.

"I’m thrilled that we now offer Closed Captions on a huge range of our content with the team adding more and more titles every day,” said Alison Hurbert-Burns, executive director at Binge.

We imagine users of the service will be very pleased with the two additions detailed above.