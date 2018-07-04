10 best cheap fitness trackers: top affordable sport bands to keep you fit

Activity trackers, which started out as humble pedometers for step counting, have evolved into powerful wrist-worn training partners.

Now even those more advanced trackers that offer sleep analysis and heart rate monitoring can be bought for under $100/£100, and we’ve curated a list of the best among them.

Track steps, calories burned, heart rate, distance travelled and sleep with this latest generation of activity trackers. What they all have in common is they can help anyone go from unhealthy to fit and have an affordable price tag too.

1. Moov Now

A tracker tuned to you

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Accurate tracking

Long battery life

No display

Costs extra for heart rate

The Moov Now wearable is one of the best movement trackers out there thanks to its 9-axis accelerometer - the same one used in missile navigation systems. As a result it can not only track your daily steps, calories and the like but also other movements. That means guided, personalized training feedback.

The Moov Now can measure running impact, gym repetitions and swimming strokes, so you can work out with a virtual personal trainer that knows exactly how well you’re doing and can tell you how to improve.

It’s also waterproof and lasts a good six months before the watch battery needs swapping out. Buy this if you're looking for an affordable yet impressive fitness tracker that doesn't constantly try to distract you from your fitness.

Read the Moov Now review

2. Huawei Band 2 Pro

A slim, capable wearable with impressive battery life

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: OLED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 21 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Reasonable price

Accurate step counting

Clunky app

Lacks innovative design

The Huawei Band 2 Pro is our second favorite cheap fitness tracker in the world as it offers a lot of decent features for relatively little money.

Fitness band features include your standard step and sleep tracking but it also comes with a heart rate monitor, VO2 Max sensor, GPS for when you're out running and it offers some good battery life too.

There's a very slim screen on the Band 2 Pro unlike the Moov Now above, but interacting with it is a little difficult and while it does show some notifications it's not always easy to read them. As an affordable fitness tracker though, there's a lot to love about the Band 2 Pro.

Read the Huawei Band 2 Pro review

3. Garmin Vivofit 4

A year-long battery with a screen

Compatibility: : iOS and Android | Display: Transflective 8-colour MIP | Thickness: 9.4mm | Battery: 1-year | Charging method: 2 x SR43 user-replaceable | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

1 year battery life

Color screen

No GPS or heart rate

Uninspiring design

The key addition over the entry-level Vivofit 3 is the always-on, color display that’s visible in sunlight. This is remarkably achieved without sacrificing the year-long battery life of the stellar third edition. Basic stats like steps, distance, calories and sleep are covered off, while there’s also automatic activity detection thanks to the Move IQ system.

Thanks to the Garmin Connect app you can also customize the display, while setting timers and alarms directly from the wrist. Best of all the Vivofit 4 it also 20 per cent cheaper than the Vivofit 3’s 2015 launch price. Of course you’ll miss out on premium features like heart rate tracking and GPS, but that’s to be expected at this price.

Read the Garmin Vivofit 4 review

4. Fitbit Flex 2

A simple option that works well

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 6.8mm | Battery: 5 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Auto tracking

Great app

Mediocre battery life

No screen

There’s a reason Fitbit was one of the first breakthrough activity tracker makers and is still going strong today - it works. And in the case of the Fitbit Flex 2 it works well with lots of features for a low price.

The Flex 2 will do all the usual step, distance and calorie burn tracking using its motion sensor smarts, but it goes further. You can also track sleep and even do exercises that the band will automatically detect and track. Everything syncs wirelessly to the smartphone app and offers clear feedback to help you make health progress.

The Flex 2 is also swim-proof, comes in different styles and uses LED lights and vibrations to notify you about calls and texts from a connected smartphone. All that and it should last five days before needing a charge.

Read the Fitbit Flex 2 review

5. Honor Band 3

Basic tracking on a budget

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: OLED | Thickness: 10.5mm | Battery: 30 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Waterproof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Swim and sleep tracking

Long battery life

Basic tracking

No GPS

Another super affordable wristband we recommend is the Honor Band 3. The highlights include accurate sleep and swim tracking as well as an impressive wrist based heart rate tracker too.

It doesn't do much to stand out from the rest of the crowd and there's no GPS on board, but the Honor Band 3 does have great battery life to make up for it.

You may struggle to find places to buy the Honor Band 3, but if you can find it for an affordable price it may be a great option as your next fitness tracker.

Read our Honor Band 3 review

6. Xiaomi Mi Band 2

There's a lot to love here, especially the price

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: OLED | Thickness: 10.5mm | Battery: 20+ days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Splash resistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Stand-out battery life

Cheaper than alternatives

Tracking isn't the best

No integrated GPS

The price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is genuinely staggering and is one of the cheapest fitness trackers we have on our list. It offers battery life that nears a whole month, depending on how much you use it for fitness.

Xiaomi has managed to pack in a lot of fitness based tech here including a heart rate tracker that we found to be quite accurate. There's no connected GPS though, so this isn't the best tracker for running.

It's not the most attractive fitness tracker you can buy either, but the thin design allows you to see all of your stats easily on your wrist and there's a useful app for you to download to your phone for any further data you'll want to see.

All of that said, the company has now released the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 that seems to be a big improvement on this band. We're working on our Mi Band 3 review at the moment, so it may be worth waiting to hear our final verdict before buying this one.

Read the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 review

7. TomTom Touch Cardio

One of the more affordable HR fitness trackers

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: Black and white, OLED | Thickness: 11.5mm | Battery: Up to 5 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: IPX7 splashproof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Interesting body fat scanner

Smart-looking OLED screen

Mediocre battery life

Slow interface

Perhaps one of the more innovative devices on this list, the TomTom Touch Cardio is a fitness tracker with a built-in body fat scanner that should be able to give you a clearer picture of your fitness than most other trackers.

Press the button on the top and it will do a scan of your body fat to work out the ratio of flabby bits compared to what you should have.

It also comes with all the other tracking tech you'd expect, including a heart rate monitor and step counter to make sure you're doing your best to keep fit and healthy.

Read the full TomTom Touch Cardio review

8. Misfit Ray

Style and substance all in one

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 12mm | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof to 50m | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Stylish design

Smart button

Weak app

Not good for exercise tracking

The Misfit Ray is an affordable yet very attractive activity tracker that should appeal to anyone wanting to make sure their wearable enhances their look.

There are plenty of muted color options to pick from and each features the same anodized aluminum central device with LED lights. There’s also a smart button that can be set to control aspects of your smart home, for example.

The swim-proof wearable uses replaceable batteries for a charge-free six months of constant use. That includes step and sleep tracking plus vibration alerts for calls, messages, reminders and alarms.

Read the Misfit Ray review

9. Huawei Fit

Huawei’s fitness tracker screams 'me, too!' in a crowded room

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: E-ink | Thickness: 11.2mm | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Water resistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Discreet, traditional look

Waterproof

Spotty value for the cost

Limited functionality

The Huawei Fit is a simple device and one of the easiest to use on this list, but if you're looking for a traditional step tracker without too many features packed in you'll likely appreciate this option from Huawei.

It looks attractive on your wrist and also comes with a heart rate tracker, as well as a waterproof design so you can wear this in the shower.

Sadly it's only available in some markets and isn't on sale in the UK at the moment, but we'll be sure to update this guide if Huawei decides to release it around the world.

Read the full Huawei Fit review

10. Misfit Shine 2

Something quite different

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: None | Thickness: 8mm | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Water resistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Super light design

Great battery life

No display

No heart rate tracker

Another odd one to round out our list of the best cheap fitness trackers, the Misfit Shine 2 doesn't feature a display and puts its design ahead of the health tracking features on offer.

It's a good looking device that's light and small, but it'll be able to track your steps, sleep and more, as well as offering limited notifications through to your wrist. It even has a smart button that you can use to control smart home devices.

This doesn't provide the most in-depth data of all the fitness trackers on this list, but it does offer one of the best designs if you want something slim and fashionable.

Read the full Misfit Shine 2 review