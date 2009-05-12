Builder picks up Sony DAB 'Rising Star' award

Former labourer turned singing travel reporter, 'Singing Henri' (aka Kerrang! Radio's Henry Evans) picked up the 'DAB Rising Star' award at this year's Sony Radio Academy Awards.

Evans sings his way through the half-hourly reports on Kate Lawler and OJ Borg's Drivetime show each day and co-presents a daily programme with Stuart Cable, the former drummer from The Stereophonics, called The Rock and Roll Years.

The nominees for the category all been on air for less than 18 months, selected by a panel of industry experts including Radio 1's Colin Murray, Tony Blackburn and Danny Wallace.

"Sony would like to congratulate Singing Henri on his well deserved win of the Sony DAB Rising Star Award 2009," said Steve Dowdle, Managing Director of Sony UK.

"TheSony DAB 'Rising Star' Award seeks to discover and recognise the emerging talent of UK radio and we are proud to be able to support young presenters starting out in this exciting yet often cut-throat industry.

"We hope he will follow in the footsteps of last year's winner, George Lamb, and use this recognition to his advantage, going on to even greater things in the world of radio."

TechRadar remains to be convinced that being crowned "this year's George Lamb" should be considered A Good Thing…