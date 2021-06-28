AMD may be about to release new RX 6600 and 6600 XT graphics cards

AMD might be getting ready to release the long-awaited Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT graphics cards if newly uncovered drivers are any indication, meaning that we might see the first graphics cards come to market with AMD's new Navi 23 GPU.

Known Twitter leaker @Komachi_Ensaka posted a screenshot of a list of Radeon RX drivers pulled from AMD's latest update that included drivers for both the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT cards, neither of which have been announced yet.

というわけでね。 pic.twitter.com/0QbvVK7wlRJune 25, 2021 See more

AMD is already rolling out its Radeon RX 6600M GPUs, announced earlier this month and the first to be powered by Navi 23, so RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT graphics cards were already expected to follow soon after. That AMD is including the drivers for the cards in their most recent update only reinforces that speculation, but as with all leaks and purported leaks, nothing is official until AMD announces it so stay tuned for any updates about the more budget friendly graphics card.

More details on Big Navi 23 specs start to surface

We're also starting to get more details on the GPU that is expected to power the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT. A post on the TechPowerUp forum suggests AMD that Navi 23 will feature 64 render output units (ROP), which would be the same as the Navi 22 GPU. What's more, according to Wccftech, the new GPU may have 2,048 shading units, 128 texture mapping unites, and 32 ray tracing acceleration cores.

As Wccftech notes elsewhere, AMD indicated at CES 2021 that a single-fan Big Navi card would be released at some point in the near future, so the RX 6600 and even the RX 6600 XT are pretty good candidates for that single-fan design. That is still speculation at this point though, at least until AMD makes its newest graphics cards official.