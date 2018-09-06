AMD announces new Athlon 200GE processor alongside 2nd generation Ryzen Pro and Athlon Pro

AMD has revealed a slate of new processors aimed at both consumer and commercial customers, including the dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE.

This processor, which AMD terms “reimagined” comes with two cores, four threads and a processor frequency of 3.2GHz. It also features integrated Radeon Vega 3 graphics, and is based on AMD’s x86 Zen architecture.

According to AMD, the Athlon 200GE offers 67% more graphics performance, twice the power efficiency and 84% faster high-definition PC gaming that its competition. AMD didn’t specify the competition, but we’d wager it was a similar dual-core chip from Intel, perhaps the Intel Core i3-8109U.

The AMD Athlon 200GE has a thermal design power of 35W, making it a good choice for small form factor and low-power PCs, and will cost $55 (around £40, AU$80), which is a very tempting price.

Commercial CPUs

AMD also announced a range of processors for business use. The AMD Athlon Pro 200GE is similar to the regular 200GE, but aimed at business users.

There’s also the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X, an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a max boost of 4.1GHz and a base of 3.6GHz, 20MB cache and 105W TDP.

The AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700 is an eight-core 16-thread processor with 4.1GHz max and 3.2GHz base speeds, 20MB cache and 65W TDP.

Finally, AMD has announced the AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 2600, a six-core, 12-thread processor that has a base clock speed of 3.4GHz, and a boost speed of 3.9GHz, 19MB cache and 65W TDP.

These processional CPUs come with what AMD promises is state-of-the-art security, including built-in AES 128-bit encryption, Windows 10 Enterprise Security Support, memory encryption support and AMD GuardMI Technology.

They have also been tested using a commercial-grade QA process

We’ve not heard prices or release dates for these business CPUs, but we’ll update this news when we hear more.