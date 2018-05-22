Adobe boosts Experience Cloud with Magento commerce purchase

Adobe is to boost its Experience Cloud marketing platform with new e-commerce features thanks to the $1.7 billion takeover of Magento Commerce.

The Adobe Experience Cloud comprises the firm’s clouds for advertising, analytics and marketing, and works together with both the Adobe Creative Cloud and the Adobe Document Cloud to allow for seamless workflows.

Magento’s e-commerce platform will be fully integrated into the Experience Cloud, adding another set of tools for marketers. This includes Magento’s commerce management, predictive intelligence and order orchestration capabilities for both physical and digital goods.

Adobe buys Magento

For Adobe, the move will help it better compete with other marketing and customer management platforms like Salesforce.

The deal will also give Adobe customers access to Magento’s 300,000-strong development community which has created thousands of pre-built extensions for tasks like payment, shipping, tax and logistics. Magento’s customers include the likes of Canon and Rosetta Stone, while joint customers include Coca-Cola and the Warner Music Group.

“Adobe is the only company with leadership in content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and now commerce – enabling real-time experiences across the entire customer journey,” said Brad Rencher, head of Adobe’s Digital Experience team.. “Embedding commerce into the Adobe Experience Cloud with Magento enables Adobe to make every moment personal and every experience shoppable.”

“Adobe and Magento share a vision for the future of digital experiences that brings together Adobe’s strength in content and data with Magento’s open commerce innovation,” added Magento CEO Mark Lavelle. “We’re excited to join Adobe and believe this will be a great opportunity for our customers, partners and developer community.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval, after which Lavelle will continue to lead the Magento team and report to Rencher.

