How to convert YouTube videos to MP3 format

When you want to convert a YouTube video to MP3 format, one option is to download the clip and then rip the audio using a separate program. It works, but it's not the quickest option. It's much better to choose a tool that can save and convert the file in one fell swoop.

Our software of choice is Any Video Converter Free, which downloads videos and saves them in virtually any audio or video format you can think of.

Before you get started, bear in mind that using third-party apps to download YouTube videos is against Youtube’s terms of service. Downloading YouTube videos also opens you up to potential copyright infringement unless you have permission from the copyright holder, it’s in the public domain, or you own the video yourself (as we do in our example).

Image credit: Anvsoft Inc

1. Get Any Video Converter Free

Any Video Converter Free is our favorite tool for saving YouTube videos in MP3 format because it's able to download and convert them with a couple of clicks.

Visit the developer's site and click the green 'Free download' button to get started. The download should begin automatically, but if not (or it's slow), check out the list of mirror links in the US, China and Germany. Choosing a link that's closer to you should result in faster download speeds.

Click the downloaded file to launch the installer, read the license agreement, and click 'Install now' if you're happy to proceed. If Any Video Converter Free suggests you install any additional software, you can uncheck the tickbox to deselect it.

When it's done, check 'Launch application' and click 'Done'.

Image credit: Anvsoft Inc

2. Set output options

The default export format for Any Video Converter Free is MP4, but you can easily change it. Just click the drop-down menu that currently says 'Apple iPhone MPEG-4 Movie (*.mp4)', click the music note icon, and select 'MP3 Audio (*.mp3).

Now click the settings icon at the top right (shaped like a gear). By default, converted files will be saved in your Videos folder, but you can easily change it (to your Music folder or anywhere else) by clicking 'Browse'.

Image credit: Anvsoft Inc

3. Choose a video

Now open your web browser and find the video that you want to convert to MP3 format on YouTube. Copy the URL from the address bar, then return to Any Video Converter and click 'Add URL(s)'. Click the green '+' icon, then paste the address into the white bar that appears.

It's also possible to drag and drop the URL from the address bar if you're using Chrome. Either way, once it's in place, click 'Start download!'

Image credit: Anvsoft Inc

4. Convert to MP3

The video will now appear in the processing queue, ready to be converted. You can add multiple videos this way if you want.

You can preview the audio using the media player on the right-hand side of Any Video Converter Free. If the clip includes an intro or any other material that you don't want to include in the exported file, click the scissors icon and choose where the file should start and end.

Once you're happy, click the blue 'Convert now' button at the top right. The folder where your MP3 was saved will open automatically, and the file will be ready to play in your favorite media player.