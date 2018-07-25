2018 NRL Premiership: How to watch the entire Rugby League season live online

Rugby League is undeniably one of Australia’s favourite sports, with fans often bundling up and facing the cold and the rain just to watch their favourite teams battle it out, each striving to one up the opposition.

But you don’t have to brave the winter weather and spend money on stadium tickets in order to watch the entire 2018 NRL season live. While catching the matches on free-to-air television is probably the easiest option, it’s perhaps not the most convenient. With multiple online streaming options now on offer, however, you don’t have to stay glued to the couch to see every scrum and cheer every try.

NRL 2018 schedule: The matches in the latest round

Round 19 is done and dusted, and the Bunnies have been dethroned. Melbourne Storm sits pretty on top of the ladder this week, but It's still anyone's game. Three teams lead the fight with 28 points each: Storm, the Dragons and Rabbitohs.

Will things shake up with Round 20 bring when it kicks off Thursday, July 16? These are the matches to look out for this round, with all times listed in AEST.

Thursday, July 26: Broncos vs Sharks at 7:50pm



Friday, July 27: Cowboys vs Knights at 6pm

Friday, July 27: Bulldogs vs West Tigers at 7:55pm



Saturday, July 28: Sea Eagles vs Panthers at 3pm

Saturday, July 28: Rabbitohs vs Eels at 5:30pm

Saturday, July 28: Storm vs Raiders at 7:35pm



Sunday, July 29: Titans vs Warriors at 2pm

Sunday, July 29: Roosters vs Dragons at 4:10pm

Watching the 2018 NRL season on free-to-air television

The Nine Network holds the broadcast rights for just three matches in each round, with Fox Sports owning the rights to the last five. As such, watching the 2018 NRL season on free-to-air telly can get a tad confusing.

If you live in NSW or Queensland, you can catch both Thursday games and the second Friday night match on Channel 9 (or on Channel 90 if you want hi-def quality images), along with the Sunday afternoon one. In Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia, the matches will be broadcast on GEM.

With matches being played from Thursday to Sunday, Nine will be broadcasting the Thursday match live and free, followed by night session on Friday. No matches on Saturday will be shown, however, but you can cheer on your favourite team on Sunday.

All matches in the final round, however, will be broadcast over the Nine Network around the country, on either GEM or Channel 9.

Livestream the 2018 NRL season

The best way to catch every NRL game is online. Nine Network’s 9Now app, available on desktop , iOS and Android , will provide a live stream of all the matches that the network holds the rights for, along with all the matches in the finals.

To catch the other five games each round, you’ll need a Foxtel subscription. New subscribers to the Foxtel Now streaming service get a two-week trial period which is free, but be sure to get a sports package if you want to follow the NRL season online.

If you aren’t too keen on switching between the Nine Network and Foxtel, your best option is to get yourself an NRL Live Pass . While Telstra customers often get free access to the NRL Live Pass as part of their mobile plan, it’s available to everyone for $3.99 a week, or $99.99 for an annual subscription. This will provide you with a live stream of every game of the 2018 NRL season, with the exception of the 2018 State of Origin series and the 2018 NRL Grand Final match. A replay of these matches will be available on the NRL Live Pass, however.

To watch them live, you’ll need to revert to either a Foxtel subscription or watch it live on one of the Nine Network’s platforms.

The NRL Live Pass app is available for both iOS and Android , but keep in mind that there are limitations on the display size of the live stream, so you won’t be able to cast it to a bigger screen like your TV. The maximum display size for the NRL Live Pass is 7-inches diagonal, with full-screen mode unavailable on devices with larger displays.