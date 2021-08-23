This top password manager is now available at a massive discount

Sooner or later, your account credentials are going to be exposed in a data breach. While creating unique passwords is the best way to avoid attacks that might occur in the aftermath, remembering them all can be difficult.

Thankfully, storing all your credentials in one place is made easy with the best password managers on the market. Keeper Security, for example, is designed to help users prioritize security without compromising on convenience.

For a limited time only and exclusively for TechRadar Pro readers, Keeper Security has slashed up to 30% off its multi-year Unlimited and Family plans.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $73.48 | 3 years, 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan: $157.48 | 3 years, 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.View Deal

Keeper has always been reasonably priced, but right now you can pick up a three-year Keeper Unlimited plan, which lets you store unlimited passwords and gives you access to a plethora of other features, for only $73.48/£62.98.

Keeper Family, meanwhile, offers the same service for up to five users, with the addition of 10GB secure cloud storage. A three-year subscription to this plan comes in at just $157.48/£151.18.

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Security safeguards your account credentials and other personal data, but it's also easy to use for even the least tech-savvy people thanks to an intuitive interface.

The company also adds new features to its service on a regular basis, extending the security coverage of the password manager. For example, the security audit feature gives you an overview of your weak and duplicate passwords, and Keeper will also notify you if any of your credentials are exposed in a breach.

The ability to organize and safeguard your important account credentials and files with multi-layered protection is something you shouldn't miss out on, especially at this price.