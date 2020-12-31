The cheapest Windows 10 PC costs under $100, has four cores and a USB-C port

What is it? The MacNano (not to be confused with Mac Mini) is the most affordable WIndows 10 PC we've seen, like, ever.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? Other than the fact that it has four cores, it comes with a USB-C connector, a Gigabit Ethernet port and even a legacy VGA port. Not bad for less than $100. Stocks are very limited we've been toldIf you've found something similar with a lower price tag, let us know via Twitter!

How much does it cost? It is available from Banggood for $87.51 (about £64/AU$113) using the code BGdec27 for the CN warehouse. That's an extra 40% off the current sale price of $145.85. Overall, you get almost 55% off its suggested retail price. Hurry up though as the deal ends on January 31 2021.

What else should we know? Don't dither too much as this is a clearance sales we've been told. You won't get a quad-core Celeron (about 3X faster than an Atom X5) with 4GB RAM, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN and 802.11ac for that low. It simply doesn't happen. It is actually a very good computer that would be equally at ease as a business PC. There's no VESA mount but you do have five USB ports (including a USB-C), two video connectors, a memory card reader and a built-in microphone. As a mini PC, it offers exceptional value for money. Should you understand and embrace its limitations, the MacNano will be a great alternative to similar priced entry-level desktop computers.

Any cons? The onboard storage is a tad too small and the use of eMMC means that it will be as slow as a hard disk drive.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet.

Bear in mind