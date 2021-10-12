Best Dell Black Friday 2021 deals in Australia: the cheap laptops to expect this year

Dell is the name behind many of our favourite laptops. In fact, it’s the maker of one of our picks for the best laptop in Australia – the Dell XPS 13. With that kind of clout, it should come as no surprise that many of these laptops come with expensive price tags.

That’s why Black Friday is such a great time to shop for a Dell laptop. But it’s not everyday you go shopping for a device that usually carries a four-figure price tag, so it’s important to know everything you can before you make such an investment. Adding to that, the sheer number of models and configurations can be a little overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the jargon.

When it comes to Dell, there’s a few different types of laptops to choose from, not to mention PCs and gaming beasts as well. And they’ve all got their own brands under the Dell umbrella.

The Inspiron line is Dell’s entry- to mid-level laptops, while its top-tier range is the XPS. Then there’s Alienware, Dell’s dedicated brand for all things gaming, including laptops and monitors. Each model will come with a dedicated graphics chip and a powerful processor to provide the grunt needed to run most games. This line can be quite pricey, so Dell also offers its own G series of gaming laptops, that are much more budget-friendly.

If you’re uncertain as to which deal suits you best, TechRadar’s Australian team is here to help. We’ve set up a handy guide to help you understand what to look for when shopping at Dell, and we’ll be right here to list all the best Dell Black Friday 2021 deals on this page when the big sale finally comes round next month.

When is Dell’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Black Friday in 2021 falls on November 26 this year and, as always, will be immediately followed by Cyber Monday on November 29. That’s not to say the sale is going to be on just those two days alone. It’s an entire long weekend of mega deals.

That said, we’re confident that Dell won’t wait until the actual day to begin offering discounts. The manufacturer has weekly sales anyway and, in the lead up to Black Friday, there will be some enticing offers. Once that teasing ends, though, we’re expecting Dell to have special offers that will mark down the prices of select machines just for Black Friday, through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

If you’re keen on getting a Dell laptop or monitor for less, then our advice would be to keep tabs on what’s on offer in the lead up to Black Friday, but hold on to your money until you’re certain you’ve found the best deal.

How to get the best Dell deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Shopping for a Dell laptop can be confusing if you aren’t entirely sure of what you’re after, given there are multiple ranges to choose from, each with a multitude of terminology associated with it.

The Inspiron line has entry- to mid-grade laptops, while Dell’s flagship-level power comes from the XPS range. Its Latitude and Vostro laptops are specifically designed for the business market.

Then there’s Alienware, a Dell-owned company dedicated to making gaming machines. Each comes with dedicated graphics chips and a beefy processor to provide the grunt needed to run modern PC games. There’s even a dedicated Alienware line of monitors designed to make your gaming experience more immersive. For a more affordable gaming laptop, Dell also has its own G series.

If you want to make the process of choosing the best machine easier, then read on and we’ll guide you through the decision-making process.

(Image credit: Future)

Know what you want before Black Friday

Draw up a list of what you want from your laptop before the Black Friday sales begin, and take note of any Dell models that have caught your eye. This means your deal-hunting can be narrowed down and more successful, not to mention quicker.

This will also help to stop you blowing cash on impulse buys which you may regret later, especially if a deal for something you actually do want crops up on a later date, and you’ve already blown your budget.

What specs should I look for in a Dell laptop on Black Friday?

1. Processing power

When browsing through Dell’s Black Friday deals, be aware that the manufacturer will be trying to flog some old stock, so you will see older machines listed among newer ones. These older models are the ones that will have the biggest discounts, but they might end up coming with a processing unit that's two or three years old. That’s not a bad thing – even the 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8500U CPU has some grunt to it. If it’s the latest in processing power that you're after, look for the 11th-generation Intel CPUs that will have model numbers starting with a '11'.

Don't ignore the 9th or 10th-gen units, though, as they are quite powerful and will get the job done. Our recommendation would be to avoid 8th-gen and older CPUs unless they're seriously deeply discounted, and you only need a machine for browsing and simple tasks.

2. Size does matter

Dell makes laptops of different sizes: 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch models. Smaller notebooks are not only going to be portable, but will often be cheaper too. Larger devices, on the other hand, offer more screen real estate and, with the increase in space in the chassis comes more powerful components, alongside a bigger battery.

If you need to carry your laptop around for work, then weight is also a major consideration. You'll need to consider a lightweight and compact option that ideally weighs 1.5kg or less.

3. Memory is good too

The next piece to mull over is system memory, or RAM. Ideally, you want at least 4GB, though 8GB is the preferable option for future-proofing and any type of gaming. That said, Dell doesn't seem to offer any 4GB options these days, with the minimum system memory on most configurations being 8GB, which is what you'll ideally need to run Windows 11 (although Microsoft claims 4GB is sufficient).

Sometimes, the speed of the RAM is denoted in MHz, but don’t fret about that too much; it’s the amount of RAM that’s more important than speed in terms of performance.

4. Storing it up

Lastly, think about how much internal storage you need on your new machine. You’ll find that most Dell notebooks today use an SSD (solid-state drive) for storage. SSDs offer more reliable performance and you’ll find that apps and programs will load very quickly.

Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are the slowest medium of storage. Their strength lies in the fact that they usually have far bigger capacity – you can find storage of up to 2TB even in budget hardware.

A speed in RPM may be quoted with a hard drive, and the faster ones run at 7,200 RPM, with slower drives pitched at 5,400 RPM. The latter may be rather sluggish but, once again, bear in mind that as with SSDs, performance will vary across individual drives.

Reviews are your friend here, so don’t be afraid to Google a particular model and look for an evaluation or two (or you can check out TechRadar’s review section).

(Image credit: Future)

What about Dell's gaming laptops?

If you're after a new gaming beast, then the graphics chip is an important consideration along with the above specifications.

Most Dell laptops will have integrated graphics, meaning the GPU is built into the CPU and you’ll find that performance is pretty limited as a result. Integrated graphics are more for the casual gamer, but nothing more than that. For anyone who wants to play more heavy-duty games, you’ll need a discrete GPU – a graphics solution that sits separate from the processor.

Discrete graphics chips come from either Nvidia or AMD. The Nvidia GTX 1650 or GTX 1660 Ti are the most entry-level GPUs worth your time. For blisteringly-fast performance, you’ll be looking at Nvidia’s RTX series. Though it’s worth noting that prices can soar quickly when it comes to powerful GPUs.

Dell Black Friday 2021 deals to expect

It's hard to say for sure what exactly Dell will discount this Black Friday, but we can take some educated guesses based on our past coverage of Dell's Black Friday deals.

We know for sure all the Dell brands will see discounts, whether Inspiron, Vostro, Latitude, XPS or Alienware. What we're hoping is that a wide selection from each will be available at significant price cuts.

If last year is anything to go by, chances are the XPS range will see 15%-25% off and that will likely include the latest models. Bigger discounts are possible on the Inspiron range, even up to 45%. The average discount across the Dell online storefront is going to be about 20%. To give you an example of what to expect this year, here are a few top deals from last year.

Dell XPS 15 (9500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | AU$2,789 (RRP AU$3,499; save AU$710) The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful machine with plenty of power under the hood. There are barely any bezels to speak of here, which make its bright 15-inch display really pop. At 20% off, this model was a bargain with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5502) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$1,279 (RRP AU$2,149; save AU$870) Dell slashed 40% off the price of this machine last year, making it an absolute steal considering its specs – Intel’s latest 11th-gen i7 processor, teamed up with 16GB of system memory and a whopping 1TB of solid-state storage.

Alienware Area-51m | i7 / 32GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | AU$4,349 (RRP AU$5,799; save AU$1,450) This incredibly powerful gaming laptop has a high asking price at the best of times, but a AU$1,450 discount last year made it a little easier on the wallet. A 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 Super added undeniable power, while the 17-inch screen with a whooping 300Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution made for a great gaming laptop. We're hoping to see the same again.

Dell Alienware 25 244Hz G-Sync / FreeSync Gaming Monitor | AU$447.36 from Dell (was AU$699, save AU$251.64) That was a huge 36% off the awesome 24.5" IPS 1080P 244Hz AW2521HFL. The monitor has a 1ms GTG response time, height and pivot adjustable stand and comes with HDMI and DisplayPort cables.

The great thing about Dell is you don't really need to wait till Black Friday to snag a bargain. If your need for a new laptop is dire, Dell's weekly deals offers some very tempting discounts.

Or you can take a look at our dedicated best laptops deals page to find offers from other brands.