Best digital signage software in 2020

Just like a traditional sign displayed in your office or retail space, digital signage enables you to advertise your services or present information, like opening hours or special offers.

The difference is that with digital signage you can display video, sound, graphics, animation, and more on monitors, projectors, and other multimedia devices.

But to really make the most of this clever technology, you’ll need the best digital signage software to accompany your hardware device, enabling you to control multiple screens remotely.

Digital signage software is a bit of a niche topic and this article could well be one of the first you’ve read on the technology. That’s why we’ve made it as simple as possible for you to learn about the best digital signage software available so you can make a decision on the right product for your business.

1. NoviSign Major player with professional signage solutions visit website Impressive client list and testimonials Simple, navigable interface Versatile templates Intuitive scheduling service

With over 20,000 clients including enterprise customers like Disney and Hilton, NoviSign is a big deal in the digital signage software industry.

NoviSign enables users to produce bespoke, high-end displays using pre-made, customizable templates. The templates are ordered by sector, like hospitality or retail, and make it very easy to create a professional display regardless of technical ability.

The interface is very simple to navigate and split into three distinct sections, Creatives, Playlists, and Screens. Information is easily integrated into displays via RSS feeds, widgets, and apps, while all text and imagery are fully customizable too.

We were particularly impressed by the platform’s scheduler, or Playlist function, an intuitive system that enables users to pull in content and arrange when and where it will be played, much as you would on Spotify or iTunes.

Prices start at $20.00 per monitor per month and there is a free 30-day trial to test the service before you commit financially.

2. Yodeck Easy to use, cloud-based platform visit website Single-monitor account is free Very scalable Good range of features Free account misleading

Yodeck is marketed as a digital signage software solution that was “born and raised on the Cloud.” In theory, this should mean that with everything available on-demand, the service is quick and reliable, and that’s just how Yodeck markets itself.

However, in order to run its single-monitor “free” service, you are required to buy a Yodeck Player—based on a Rasberry Pi— at a cost of $79 plus shipping. Either that or run Yodeck on your monitor for free by configuring an existing Rasberry Pi, something that will baffle most first-time users, and which is by no means quick.

Alternatively, annual plans start at $7.99 per month per screen, and subscribers receive an unlimited number of players for free.

The platform has all the basic features you’d expect like video and audio compatibility, as well as a number of widgets enabling you to stream content from third-party providers, including the BBC and CNN.

Yodeck’s interface is self-explanatory and scheduling monitors is particularly simple, with existing templates already in place. We were a little surprised to see a world map taking up so much room on the Dashboard display, though.

3. OnSign TV Straight-forward, user-friendly signage software visit website Extremely easy to use Wide range of operating systems Drag-and-drop functionality Slightly expensive for what it offers

OnSign TV is easy-to-use digital signage software compatible with multiple operating systems including Android, Windows, Chrome OS, macOS, Phillips, Linux Samsung SSP, and more.

OnSign TV provides a comprehensive list of compatible players and the hardware required for them. Our advice would be to study this first or search for your existing equipment before getting started.

Once set up, the technology is incredibly user-friendly. OnSign TV is powered by a wide range of free apps that display a great deal of information, from sports results to the local weather forecast. There is also the option to create your own apps in HTML5 or request the platform’s developers to do it for you.

The interface works on a drag-and-drop basis, so you can pull in the content you want, whether that be an app or other media, and schedule your monitor to play it.

Pricing is straightforward too, with three tiers starting at $19.99 per month per player and decreasing in cost the more you add to the account.

4. TelemetryTV Affordable digital signage software visit website Reasonably priced Live support Well-designed interface Starter plan doesn’t include third-party apps

TelemtryTV is a great signage software option for users on a budget, with the platform starting at just $7.00 per month when billed annually. However, this doesn’t include the use of third-party apps.

On sign-up, you’re encouraged to download a desktop app for your OS. Alternatively, you can access the interface through your browser.

The standard browser interface is impressive. It’s well-designed, authoritative, and clearly signposted.

The home page is packed with video tutorials to help you get started, but the interface is fairly self-explanatory once you click the Playlist section.

That said, technologically savvy users will get much more from the platform. It is possible to create basic displays using the built-in editor, but more advanced users can use the technology to achieve very professional results.

5. Viewneo Digital signage software with hardware solutions visit website Advanced AI technology User-friendly interface Wide range of use cases Focus split between hardware and software

Viewneo combines its software with optimized hardware solutions, including AI-powered sensor technology to determine when your monitors display messages.

A modular system, Viewneo grows at the pace of your business, and it’s possible to add and remove components depending on the size and complexity of the displays you require.

The software includes Pixabay integration, which gives you access to over two million images, design templates, numerous plugins for social media, weather, a news feed, and more. You’ll also find comprehensive reports and analytics enabling you to use the technology to measure interactions with your messaging.

The CMS is very clear and easy to use, with minimal tabs and subcategories, so first-time users shouldn’t struggle to get started. Finally, although the platform pushes its own hardware, the software is compatible with other players, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google Chromecast.

Plans start at $18.00 per month per screen.