Kia unveils potent GT version of its EV 9 electric SUV – with synthesized gear shifts and fake engine noises

The new Kia EV9 GT will sprint from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds

GT button unleashes full power, firms suspension and makes noises happen

It's the first Kia SUV to receive electronically-controlled adaptive suspension

While this year's LA Auto Show has been disappointingly bereft of exciting new launches, Kia chose it as the platform to showcase the upcoming EV 9 GT – a model that will delivers 501hp from twin electric motors and a 0-60mph sprint time of just 4.3 seconds… despite weighing 5,886lbs (or 2.6-tonnes for imperial fans).

Based on the enormous, three-row electric SUV that was released late last year in some markets, the GT version, which will go on sale in 2025, sees a 160kW motor drive the front wheels and a 270kW motor bolted to the rear.

It’s tipped to use the same 100kWh battery as the Long Range model, which can manage around 300 miles on a single charge when driven sensibly.

But driving sensibly won’t exactly be the order of the day, as Kia has introduced a very tempting and very shiny GT button to the steering wheel that firms up the suspension, thanks to the introduction of electronically-adjustable dampers, sharpens the steering and throttle response, while adding more heft to the brake feel.

(Image credit: Kia)

Not purely a straight-line drag champion, Kia says the EV9 GT will be able to handle the twistier routes and disguise some of its planet-like mass with clever calibration of the suspension and steering. Customers are also treated to heavily bolstered sports seats and flashes of ‘GT’ throughout the cabin.

The brake calipers have also been sprayed in a fetching neon green, similar to the Kia EV6 GT, while the electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) from that model, which senses a loss of traction at each wheel and reduces torque for improved handling, has also been borrowed and implemented.

The final party piece is what Kia refers to as Virtual Gear Shift (VGS), which simulates the thumps of a traditional step-shift automatic transmission and is operated by paddles mounted to the steering wheel.

To compliment this, Kia has also been inspired by the Ioniq 5 N from sister company Hyundai and has seen fit to kit the EV9 GT out with similar fake engine noises (electric Active Sound Design) that are mapped to the accelerator pedal and virtual gear shifts, with the resulting soundtrack pumped in to the cabin.

Analysis: Fast, fun but probably very juicy

(Image credit: Kia)

Efficiency was never the big EV9’s strong point, as a potent cocktail of massive kerb weight and its blunt, un-aerodynamic styling means the electric range gets eaten into fast, especially when driving at constant motorway speeds or like a bit of a hooligan.

This hot GT version is only going to tempt the inner driving devil further, which will inevitably mean more time spent charging. Thankfully, the EV9’s 800V fast charging architecture means a 10-80 percent top up takes less than 25 minutes from a DC fast charger.

Plus, as of May or June next year (there is no firm date yet), Kia has also stated that all EV9 models sold in the US will come fitted as standard with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, with CCS adaptors available as an optional extra for those who want the widest possible network coverage.