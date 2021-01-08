So Energy is a small energy supplier with just one fixed tariff. However, while the choice may be limited, this provider excels in what it does. If you're looking for great-value green energy, and excellent customer service, it's well worth considering.

So Energy review: a brief overview

Commitment to cheap, renewable energy

Customers can vote on renewable electricity sources

Award-winning and highly rated by customers

So Energy was founded in 2015 after the company’s founders Simon and Charlie became sick of dealing with energy suppliers that they thought were ‘a bit rubbish’.

So Energy: key facts Green electricity: 100%

Green gas: 0%

Tariffs: One 12-month fixed tariff

Customer service: 4.7 out of 5 (Trustpilot, Jan 2021)

Energy Switch Guarantee: Yes

Exit fees: £5 per fuel

It's a small company that only offers one, fixed-fee tariff. However, the company claims its tariff will always be one of the cheapest options available, regardless of whether you’re searching for green energy or not - and our research backs this up.

We found So Energy’s prices to be among the cheapest on the market for a central London postcode in November 2020. There are exit fees if you decide to leave So Energy before your contract is up, but at £5 per fuel, these charges are far lower than the typical £30 per fuel that many other providers charge.

So Energy also offers a unique benefit to customers: it’s the only renewable energy company that allows customers to vote on where the company sources its renewable electricity: wind, solar, hydro or biomass.

Certainly, the supplier is doing something right: it averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot from over 5,000 user reviews (January 2021). The supplier is also a Which? Recommended Provider and has won a host of industry awards.

If you’re looking for an ethical and straightforward choice, we think So Energy is one of the best energy suppliers in the UK. Read the rest of our So Energy review to decide whether switching to the supplier is right for you. If it is, visit our energy comparison page to see the best energy deals from So Energy in your area.

So Energy: tariffs

One fixed-term tariff

Seasonal payment option available

Low Price Pledge keeps prices low

So Energy only offers one tariff: So Birch. This is a 12-month fixed-price tariff that’s paid by monthly direct debit. However, customers can choose whether they’d like to pay the same amount each month, or make seasonal payments that more accurately reflect their usage throughout the year. Although paying the same amount each month is easier, seasonal payments prevent customers from building up an account debit over winter and a credit over summer.

So Energy claims its tariff will always be reasonably priced because of its Low Price Pledge. The company ensures its plan is one of the best value by continually measuring the tariff against those from the competition.

If your fixed-term energy deal with So Energy ends and you don’t renew your contract, you’ll be transferred to its So Out of Contract tariff. Unlike most default tariffs, this is still relatively cheap and there are no early exit fees - but it isn’t as cheap as the So Birch tariff.

So Energy: prices

(Image credit: So Energy)

One of the UK's cheapest green energy providers

Exact prices depend on where you live

During our research, we found the So Birch tariff to be one of the cheapest green energy deals around. In November 2020, this tariff for a central London postcode offered one kWh of electricity for 14.50p - compared to 14.88p at Octopus Energy, 16.02p at E.ON and 16.96p at British Gas.

However, like all energy providers, So Energy’s prices differ slightly across the UK (some areas are easier or harder to supply). The exact amount you'll pay will depend on how much energy you use and where in the UK you live. The only way to find out how much you could save by switching to So Energy is to run an online energy comparison.

How green is So Energy?

(Image credit: So Energy)

100% renewable electricity

Green gas isn’t available

Can vote for the company’s energy source

With So Energy, you can expect to receive 100% renewable electricity as standard on both the So Birch contract and the So Out of Contract tariff. This means that for every unit of electricity you use, the supplier will buy the same energy from a renewable source.

In addition, So Energy lets their customers vote for how the company sources its renewable energy. Customers choose between wind, solar, hydro and biomass, and So Energy bases the percentage it buys from each on the wholesale market on the results.

The supplier does not use green gas. That's because green gas isn’t currently widely available in the UK, and So Energy is unable to deliver green gas cheaply.

So Energy: customer service

(Image credit: So Energy)

5* Trustpilot rating for customer service

Answered our call in under one minute

Customers have their own online account

So Energy’s customer service is excellent. The company’s customer service team is UK-based and they’ve received a 5* Trustpilot rating. Whether you prefer to call, Tweet, Facebook or email, it’s easy to get in touch with So Energy and their reply rates are among the best in the industry.

Currently, So Energy say that the best way to get in touch with them is via email. However, their UK-based call centre is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, too. When we called, we were on hold for under a minute and the customer services representative we spoke to was incredibly knowledgeable and friendly. If your question isn’t urgent, then you can get in touch with the company via their social media channels and they usually reply within a few hours.

You can also keep on top of your energy anytime, anywhere. This is because So Energy customers have access to an online account where they can submit their meter readings, check their energy usage or download bills.

So Energy: reviews from users and experts

Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot

Which? Recommended Provider

So Energy’s customers rave about the company. From over 5,000 Trustpilot user reviews, the company is rated an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars (Jan 2021), with many customers highlighting the company’s excellent customer service. Another recurring complement for So Energy is the accuracy of its bills, and lots of customers comment that it's excellent value for money. Many also say that they love the company’s Low Price Pledge.

Industry experts love So Energy, too. The energy supplier is a Which? Recommended Provider for 2020, and its won several other industry accolades in the past, including Moneyfacts Energy Provider of the Year for 2018, and the #1 Energy Supplier of 2018 according to Citizen’s Advice.

So Energy: smart meter

Supports SMETS2 smart meters

In early stages of a smart meter rollout

Smart meters measure the energy you use and send your meter readings straight to your supplier. They're designed to ensure you’re billed correctly and accurately, and help you monitor your energy use in real time.

So Energy supports the latest SMETS2 smart meters. If you already have a SMETS2 smart meter and you switch to So Energy, your meter should automatically connect. However, if you have a first-gen SMETS1 smart meter, it will not be supported. You’ll need to provide So Energy with meter readings via your online account.

If you don’t currently have a smart meter, the good news is that you can get a So Energy smart meter installed. The supplier is in the early stages of a smart meter roll out and is currently only offering them in selected areas of the country, but they’ll soon be available nationwide.

So Energy: referral

Refer a friend and you’ll both get £40 credit

If you refer a friend to So Energy and they sign up, you’ll both receive £40 credit each if they switch using your So Energy referral link.

So Energy: Warm Home Discount

Applications are now open

You can apply online

The So Energy Warm Home Discount Scheme means you could pay £140 less for your energy bills. The scheme has been designed to support lower-income households through the winter months.

Applications for the So Energy Warm Home Discount are now open. If you’re in the ‘Core group’, there’s no need to apply. But if you’re part of the ‘Broader group’ and you’re an existing So Energy customer, you’ll need to log into your account and fill out the paperwork. Be aware that you may be asked to prove your eligibility as part of the process.

So Energy plans to review the first batch of applications from the ‘Broader group’ at the end of November. You can log into your online account at any time to see an update on the status of your So Energy Warm Home Discount application, but you will receive an email confirmation once your application has been reviewed.

Switching to So Energy: how easy is it?

Energy Switch Guarantee means it should be fast and easy

You can switch directly on the So Energy website...

...Or use a price comparison service to switch

So Energy has signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee. That means all switches should be completed within 21 days, and the process should be simple and straightforward. At no stage will your energy supply be cut off, and there’s no need for anyone to come into your home, either.

There are two ways you can switch to So Energy. Firstly, you can switch to the supplier directly on its website. All you need to do is supply So Energy with your postcode and a few details about your home’s energy usage. So Energy will then supply you with a quote for its So Birch tariff. The company will show you how much you could save and outline what your monthly payments would be for both the seasonal and fixed monthly payment options.

Alternatively, if you’d like to compare So Energy with the other tariffs available in your area, you can use an independent energy price comparison service, such as ours. Our comparison tool is powered by Money Supermarket, and as well as providing you with a quote for the So Birch tariff, it will allow you to compare So Energy’s prices with other suppliers in your area. You'll be able to see exactly how much money you would save by choosing each tariff.

No matter which switching method you use, you’ll see the same tariff prices because the cost of energy doesn’t change. Plus, both methods of switching are equally hassle-free and you’ll be able to switch to So Energy in a matter of minutes.

Verdict: should you switch to So Energy?

Absolutely. We think So Energy is one of the best energy suppliers in the UK. If you’re looking for green energy at a competitive price, it's an excellent choice.

However, if our So Energy review hasn’t convinced you - maybe you’d like a wider choice of tariffs, for example - we’d recommend Octopus Energy. And if you’re just looking for the cheapest deal on the market, try Shell Energy or Pure Planet.