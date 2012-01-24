Corsair Vengeance K60 gaming keyboard

Say hello to the Corsair Vengeance K60 keyboard.

To some, a keyboard is just a place to collect all your biscuit crumbs and errant Golden Virginia while you look at the latest funny cat video, but for the serious gamer it's a vital piece of kit.

These people are prepared to spend a bit extra cash for a keyboard that's comfortable, responsive and maybe even boasts a few extra controls – and Corsair wants in on that action.

Like the Vengeance M60 mouse, this K60 is designed with the FPS gamer in mind.

Corsair's keyboard is built on a brushed metal chassis and features fantastically clicky Cherry MX red switches for (steady now) fast, smooth action.

The WSAD and 1-5 keys are also rubberized and contoured to maximise your gaming comfort and performance, but you can swap these out for normal black keys with a handy tool stowed away, with the spare keys, in the wrist rest if you like.