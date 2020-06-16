LogMeOnce is an extremely powerful password management program, and would really suit anyone who’s looking for a powerful, versatile password management solution backed by advanced features.

LogMeOnce is, without a doubt, one of the best password managers we’ve seen. Most password management programs offer some sort of secure password generation and autofill features, but the advanced tools included here are extremely impressive.

In this LogMeOnce password manager review, we’ve analyzed everything you need to know about this program. It’s affordable, backed by powerful security features, and offers solutions for everyone from business managers to personal users. On top of this, it has great cross-platform desktop and mobile compatibility.

Features and utilities

LogMeOnce claims to have “57 unrivaled top features, and counting”. For example, the Photo Login tool allows passwordless access to both mobile and desktop devices. Simply take a quick photo with your computer’s webcam and follow the prompts to send it to another device. Once it arrives, tap on the photo and hit the “Yes, it’s me” button to log in on all selected devices (including your desktop computer).

A strong password generator is also included, which supports the creation of random passwords for as many accounts as you want. On top of this, passwords can be shared with coworkers, family members, or anyone else by using the secure sharing tool.

Even better, LogMeOnce goes beyond simple password management to support form auto filling, credit card storage, and secure note taking. You can even create a backup of personal details, ID documents, and any other important information.

Setup

Setting up your LogMeOnce account is extremely straightforward and shouldn’t take more than a minute or two. Simply select the plan you want and follow the prompts to install the relevant browser extension. All major browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, are supported.

Login details and other information can then be added manually or imported from an existing password manager. A detailed quick-start guide is available to guide you through the entire process.

To use LogMeOnce on a mobile device, such as a smartphone, simply download the app and follow the prompts to link it to your desktop account.

Interface and performance

The LogMeOnce interface is extremely well designed and intuitive. A web-based dashboard can be accessed via the program’s website, and it includes everything from your basic password manager to leaked password monitoring and activity reports.

On top of this, the browser extension is very impressive. It includes quick links to all your saved websites, and logging in is as simple as clicking on the icon for the site you want to access. The mobile apps are equally powerful, and they performed very well on every device we tested them on.

Security

Like all good password managers, LogMeOnce is backed by a selection of powerful security features. In fact, it goes one step further than most of its competitors, with a range of patented and copyrighted tools to further protect your sensitive information.

Along with basic encryption and master-password access, LogMeOnce also comes with PasswordLess login, powerful two-factor authentication, photo login, and anti-theft tools. Custom security solutions are also available for business users with highly sensitive data.

Support

LogMeOnce has a range of customer support and self-help options to draw on if you run into trouble. For starters, the main website features a neat chatbot that will guide you to informational articles or help you submit a support ticket. Tickets can also be lodged directly from your management dashboard.

On top of this, LogMeOnce comes with an impressive selection of video tutorials and a comprehensive FAQ page, along with numerous how-to articles and software documentation. There’s even a beginner-friendly tutorial to help you get started.

Plans and pricing

There are three LogMeOnce business plans on offer, with prices ranging from $3.00/month to $7.00/month. All plans come with a 14-day free trial and are available Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices.

The cheapest Team & Business Password Manager costs $3.00/month and includes a range of advanced features such as a dedicated vault for each user, a centralized admin panel, unlimited device access, and secure sharing tools.

Upgrading to the Enterprise Password Manager costs $4.00/month and includes everything in the Team & Business plan, as well as 1GB of encrypted storage, priority technical support, and a real-time administrative dashboard.

Finally, the $7.00/month Identity and Password Manager plan adds a selection of tools, including MFA authentication, IP address restriction, device whitelisting, dark web monitoring, and leaked password monitoring.

The competition

Although LogMeOnce is one of the best password management programs we’ve used, there are a couple of powerful alternatives worth considering. For example, LastPass has long been a leading password management program backed by very advanced features. It includes secure multi-factor authentication, has over 1200 pre-integrated apps, and comes with a selection of advanced administration controls for IT managers and other tech professionals. Note, though, that prices start from a comparably high $3 per user, per month.

Final verdict

Overall, LogMeOnce is up there with the absolute best password management programs we’ve used. It’s extremely affordable, comes with advanced tools designed for business users, and is backed by a range of powerful features.

On top of this, it’s easy to set up, has a very tidy user interface, and is compatible with a wide range of web browsers, devices, and operating systems. And, security tools and customer support resources are comprehensive. Ultimately, we’d recommend LogMeOnce for anyone who’s looking for a powerful, versatile password management solution backed by advanced features.