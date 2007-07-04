Olympus 11-22mm f/2.8-3.5

High in price and also in crop factor, the Olympus fails to give really ultra-wide photo opportunities

With its zoom range of 11-22mm, this lens sounds wide until you put it on an Olympus body, where the 2x crop factor turns it into a 22-44mm lens.

This means the angle of view is less than with any other lens in its class. The only other option is the Olympus 7-14mm lens, which costs a whopping £1,200.

Sharpness was good throughout the zoom range. Colour rendition was fine, though contrast was on the high side at times. Unlike most ultra-wide zooms, chromatic aberration was almost non-existent with ghosting and flare well under control.

The large zoom and focus rings make for comfortable handling. Even so, considering the inability to capture ultra-wide shots, this lens has a 2x magnification factor applied to its price tag.